fbpx
Australia

Scott Morrison: ‘A plan for a stronger economy and a stronger future’

A final opinion piece before the 2022 Federal Election by SCOTT MORRISON, Leader of the Liberal Party

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

At the start of the campaign, the first thing I said is that I love Australia.

It’s a love shared by Australia’s multicultural communities – so many of whom I have joined with and celebrated new year and seasonal festivals, as well as holy days of dedication and renewal.

We can be so proud of Australia. We are the most successful multicultural, multifaith, immigration nation on earth.

We have achieved this because we respect and we value our diversity – and we all love this country equally and with a patriot’s love.

I know Australia’s multicultural communities have carried a heartfelt burden in recent years, particularly with closed borders due to COVID.

I want to thank you for what you did to keep Australians safe.

We can take comfort in what we achieved together. On almost every measure – growth, jobs, debt levels, fatality rates or vaccine rates – Australia’s recovery is leading the advanced world.

However, we can take nothing for granted in this time of consequence.

This election is a choice.

We all know that strong communities depend on a strong economy. At this election, only the Liberal Party has a plan for a stronger economy and a stronger future.

Nationally, we have set ourselves a target of creating 1.3 million new jobs over the next five years including 450,000 new jobs in regional Australia.

Already 1.9 million new jobs have been created under this government.

Our plan lowers tax for Australians and small businesses, builds productivity enhancing infrastructure, invests in the skills of Australians with record funding for apprenticeships and trainees, and expands export opportunities for Australian businesses.

An integral part of our plan for a strong economy is affordable, reliable and clean energy. Energy that will power Australian businesses in the years ahead, while reducing emissions to achieve net zero by 2050, and reducing household electricity bills.

It is also a plan that will help Australians save for a home deposit by allowing first homebuyers to invest a responsible portion of their own superannuation savings into their first home.

Our plan also protects Australians of religious faith. The reason why we are such a successful multicultural nation is because we are a nation of freedoms and protections. That is why in the next Parliament we will again introduce a bill to protect Australians from religious discrimination.

We will also provide additional support for the E-Safety Commissioner to tackle abusive online behaviour, which we know can so often be directed at people from multicultural communities. We will work even harder to protect Australians from such trolls.

At this election, we have a plan because there is still so much to do. To build a stronger future, our plan will:

  1. Deliver more jobs and working towards unemployment below 4%
  2.   Provide tax relief for workers and small businesses
  3.   Invest in roads, rail, water infrastructure and renewable energy technology
  4.   Make record investments in health and other essential services
  5.   Invest in stronger defence, security and borders.

This election is a choice between a strong economy and a weaker one – and a stronger future, and a more uncertain one.

At this election I ask for your support so that we can continue building a strong economy for a stronger future.

READ ALSO: Indian Link Federal Election 2022 survey: it’s a dead heat

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnthony Albanese: ‘Labor offers a better future for all Australians’
Next articleGPs are abandoning bulk billing
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

GPs are abandoning bulk billing

Indian Link - 0
GPs have been sounding the alarm over rising costs of providing care – compounded by the pandemic and more complex demands. Many have said...

Scott Morrison: ‘A plan for a stronger economy and a stronger...

Indian Link - 0
  At the start of the campaign, the first thing I said is that I love Australia. It’s a love shared by Australia’s multicultural communities -...

Anthony Albanese: ‘Labor offers a better future for all Australians’

Indian Link - 0
  When the cost of the necessities of life, like food and clothing, grows faster than pay packets of Australians, there is something wrong with...

How does Australia’s voting system work?

Indian Link - 0
  As you head to your local polling place this Saturday, or cast your ballot in an early vote, it’s worth pondering: how does Australia’s...
GK Harinath and Stephen Bali at Emie Roy's book launch at

Emie Roy’s ‘The Light at the End of the Tunnel’

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  The most poignant stories in new anthology The Light at the End of the Tunnel, a book of pandemic reflections, are those that are...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020