PM Morrison thanks Sikh community on Vaisakhi for services to Australia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In his message to the Sikh community in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked them for their selfless services at times of crises in Australia. Citing the bushfires and pandemic, the Prime Ministers said that the Sikh community leapt to the task of preparing and delivering food and groceries to the international students, the elderly and the isolated.

As reported in Indian Link, the Sikh community organised not only langar’s in Gurudwaras but also helped with essentials like nappies, tinned food etc when floods hit Northern NSW in places such as Taree. They also provided food to essential service workers through their mobile food vans.

Pm Morrison’s full message is below:

“Sat Sri Akal!

I send my warmest wishes to everyone observing Vaisakhi across Australia, as you celebrate the spring harvest and a new solar year.

Last year, as we faced the emergence of a once-in-a-century pandemic, Sikh communities could not observe this most important holiday with traditional splendour.

Guided by their faith and concern for others, the Sikh community chose to put family, neighbours, community and country first.

It was in keeping with your community’s beliefs, character, and values.

During our Black Summer of bushfires, Sikh volunteers dropped everything and began cooking hot meals for bushfire-affected communities in Victoria.

Likewise, when the pandemic hit, Sikh groups right across the nation leapt to the task of preparing and delivering food and groceries to international students, the elderly and the isolated.

These acts of extraordinary generosity and selflessness speak powerfully to the Sikh spirit of service; a deep humanity that is characteristic of your ongoing contributions to Australia — this special place we call home.

The example you set reflects the best of us.

I send my best wishes to the Sikh Australian community for an enjoyable Vaisakhi celebration. I hope the coming year brings all the blessings you wish for.”

