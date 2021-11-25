fbpx
Australia

Pathway to citizenship open for skilled worker visa holders

By Indian Link
0
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Australian Government has announced important changes to visas in the skilled workers category. The changes will allow highly skilled migrants to remain in Australia and to continue working in critical sectors as Australia’s economic recovery continues.

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said these measures recognise the contribution of skilled migrants who remained here during the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage them to stay in Australia.

- Advertisement -

“This is a special concession recognising those highly skilled migrant workers who chose to stay in Australia throughout the pandemic, while continuing to address Australia’s acute shortages. This allows them to stay here, with a pathway to Australian citizenship,” Minister Hawke said.

“Eligible skilled workers, already in Australia, will continue to support local businesses facing critical shortages, particularly in health, hospitality and our regions,” the Minister said.

These visa changes will improve access to permanent residence for:

  • Existing Temporary Skill Shortage (subclass 482) visa holders in the short-term stream
  • Legacy Temporary Work Skilled (subclass 457) visa holders who no longer meet the age requirement.

“This recognises the economic value-add of these critical workers, and retaining them will greatly assist in Australia’s economic recovery.”

The changes compliment the Government’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated eligible temporary and provisional visa holders may enter Australia without a travel exemption from 1 December 2021.

The Minister added that there are currently about 20,000 primary Temporary Skill Shortage and 457 visa holders in Australia who may benefit from these arrangements. Most of these workers are employed in the highest-skilled occupations and the largest cohorts of workers benefiting from these changes include those currently employed in the health and hospitality industries, including many workers in regional Australia.

The Government will also extend visas for skilled regional (provisional visa) holders (subclass 489, 491 and 494) in recognition that this cohort has been adversely affected by COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

“Current and expired skilled regional provisional visas will be extended, providing additional time to meet regional work. There are currently around 9,000 skilled regional provisional visa holders overseas.  These visa holders can enter Australia from 1 December 2021, and they will also be eligible for an extension of their visa,” he said.

The Government will also extend by a further six months Visa Application Charge waivers for new Visitor visa applicants overseas where their visa expired, or will expire, between 1 January 2022 and 30 June 2022.

Also announced are further measures to support the return of international students and graduates, bolstering the international education industry by:

  • Allowing Temporary Graduate visa holders, who have been unable to travel to Australia as a result of COVID-19 international border restrictions, to apply for a replacement visa;
  • Increasing the length of stay on Temporary Graduate visas in the Masters by Coursework and Vocation Education and Training (VET) streams;
  • Simplifying the requirements for Temporary Graduate visa applicants for VET sector graduates; and
  • Extending the existing measure for student and temporary graduates to recognise time spent offshore studying online to count towards qualifying for a Temporary Graduate visa application.

For more information, head to the Department of Home Affairs website.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStudents returning under NSW pilot plan: “We’re looking like fools now.”
Next articleInternational students: Replacement visas for temporary graduate visa holders
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

It’s Salman Khan on air!

Indian Link - 0
  “I haven’t fan-girled like this for a long time!“ Ekta Sharma, Station Director of Indian Link Radio, said after she interviewed Salman Khan recently. The...

More women than men in India for the first time: NFHS

Indian Link - 0
  Three important findings have been revealed as part of the summary findings of the fifth round of the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS),...

International students: Replacement visas for temporary graduate visa holders

Indian Link - 0
  Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa holders who have been unable to travel to Australia as a result of COVID-19 international border restrictions will be...

Pathway to citizenship open for skilled worker visa holders

Indian Link - 0
  The Australian Government has announced important changes to visas in the skilled workers category. The changes will allow highly skilled migrants to remain in...

Students returning under NSW pilot plan: “We’re looking like fools now.”

Rhea L Nath - 0
  When PM Scott Morrison announced on Monday that Australia was continuing to “safely reopen to the world”, now allowing students and temporary visa holders...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020