NSW’s first multilingual mental health phone line

The NSW Government has announced a $130 million investment over four years towards sporting clubs and multicultural communities, to support mental health needs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

These includes a multilingual mental health line, resources to local sporting groups, and training opportunities for community members.

The establishment of a multilingual Mental Health Line is the first of its kind in NSW.

“When it comes to mental health, accessibility is a key issue associated with people from

culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds attempting to access support,” Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said.

“This brand new line, a first in NSW, will remove those cultural and linguistic barriers.”

The line is expected to open in November and will be available in more than 30 languages, staffed by senior clinicians.

Minister Taylor, joined by Minister for Sport and Multiculturalism Natalie Ward, also announced a $3 million commitment over one year to the Mental Health Sporting Fund, which was announced in early 2020.

“Like nothing else, sport brings local communities together,” Minister Ward said.

“Our local sporting groups give us a unique opportunity to have important mental health

messages delivered directly to the community in a way that is informal and accessible.”

