NSW: Targeted COVID-19 support for International students

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The NSW Government is urging international students to come forward and get vaccinated, with a reminder they do not need a Medicare card to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Industry and Trade John Barilaro launched two new measures today in a bid to make it easier for international students to find the right assistance during this pandemic.

“Today we have launched a brand new purpose-built website so international students can easily find the information and help they need to get vaccinated,” Mr Barilaro revealed.

“There is no denying that this pandemic has been incredibly tough on our international students, who have been cut off from their loved ones and many have lost their jobs, but I want to assure each and every one of you that there is support available.

“Vaccination will be key to getting back to life as normal. NSW is proudly home to 110,000 international students and our message to them is clear, the NSW Government is here to support you.”

The NSW Government’s partnership with Foodbank NSW & ACT continues to provide thousands of emergency food hampers to international students in NSW.

Foodbank NSW & ACT Chief Executive Officer John Robertson said the initiative has received an overwhelming response since it commenced in August 2020.

“Some international students impacted by the global pandemic are facing hardship through no fault of their own, and we’re providing a range of assistance measures, including emergency hampers delivered to students across the state,” Mr Robertson said.

“To date we’ve distributed 48,443 hampers to vulnerable students, starting the initiative as a pick-up model (across Universities, TAFE Colleges and other academic institutions) but pivoting to a home-delivery model in the lockdown,” he added.

The initiative is part of a broader NSW Government package being delivered by Study NSW to help international students and the education sector through COVID-19.

