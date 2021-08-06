fbpx
Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeAustralia
Australia

NSW kirpan ban: new policy announced for schools

By Indian Link
0
Source: @SikhPA/Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

After consulting with community organisations, the NSW Government has announced a new policy on Sikh students carrying kirpans to school.

The state had temporarily banned kirpans after an alleged stabbing incident in May that resulted in a 14-year-old Sikh student being charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause bodily harm.

The decision to ban the ceremonial knife altogether received a mixed response from the community, who were concerned for the safety of students along with the infringement of religious expression in schools.

As per the new policy, a Sikh student may wear a kirpan to school while adhering to these guidelines:

  • the kirpan must be 8.5 cm or smaller with no sharp edges or points
  • must be safely stored or secured against body during physical activities (like sports)
  • must be worn under clothes and secured
  • if reasonably asked by the school, the student must verify that these guidelines are being followed

“The safety of students is my highest priority and our policy will always prohibit weapons at school,” Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said.

“We have worked closely with community representatives, including from the Australian Sikh Association and the NSW Gurdwara Group, as well as Multicultural NSW and other government agencies, to develop these new guidelines. (They) provide for the safe carrying by students of items worn for a religious purpose.”

If student do not comply with these guidelines, they may face potential disciplinary action.

As of 2016, there were nearly 3,000 people in NSW with Sikh ancestry of which 27.4 per cent were of school-going age.

READ ALSO: No requirement for kirpans in school: Senior Sikh leader

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVishnu idol made of black stone found in Bangladesh
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NSW kirpan ban: new policy announced for schools

Indian Link - 0
  After consulting with community organisations, the NSW Government has announced a new policy on Sikh students carrying kirpans to school. The state had temporarily banned...
vishnu idol found in Bangladesh

Vishnu idol made of black stone found in Bangladesh

Indian Link - 0
  An idol of Vishnu weighing about 12 kg has been recovered from the Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla in Bangladesh. The black stone idol is about...
Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' swim performance by Israeli athletes

Watch: Israeli swimmers perform to ‘Aaja Nachle’ at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Link - 0
  Although they failed to qualify for the 12-team final in artistic swimming, finishing 15th among 21 teams, Israeli duet Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky...

Monash Uni and Mumbai’s TISS sign strategic agreement

Indian Link - 0
  Educational ties between Australia and India have been bolstered with the signing of a strategic partnership between Monash University in Melbourne and Tata Institute...
Gaura Travel boarding their Australia bound flights at Chennai International Airport. Image supplied

Reuniting Indian families: Gaura Travel announces charter flights to SYD/MELB

Indian Link - 0
  Uniting stranded Indians with their families has been a major priority for Gaura Travel since COVID-19 struck last year. "In the last year, we have...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020