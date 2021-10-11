No Medicare? Here’s how to prove your COVID vaccination status

Reading Time: 4 minutes

After four months of lockdown, NSW’s ‘Freedom Day’ is finally here. According to the state’s roadmap out of lockdown, this means that masks will no longer be required outdoors, up to 30 people can gather outdoors, parties at home can host up to 10 guests, and most of all, the 5km travel limit has been lifted, with travel allowed within Greater Sydney.

With these freedoms come the need for COVID-19 digital certificates or immunisation histories, to prove you have gotten both jabs of TGA-approved COVID vaccines. Australian citizens and residents will find these details in their immunisation history of their Medicare account on the myGov website.

So what about temporary visa holders or those not eligible for Medicare?

You can still get proof of your COVID vaccinations online by applying for an Individual Health Identifier (IHI) that identifies you for healthcare purposes and provides an online health record. The quickest way to get an IHI is through the IHI service on the myGov portal.

How to set up a myGov account

The myGov portal provides access to government services online, such as Centrelink, child support, and Medicare.

To create an account, visit the myGov website and select ‘Create a MyGov account’. If you agree to the terms of use, select ‘I agree’ and input your email address. (Keep in mind that you cannot use the same email ID for multiple accounts.)

You’ll be asked to authenticate the account with a code sent to your email address and/or your provided phone number.

Input your security questions to complete creating the account, and then you will be able to link government services like the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Medicare, Australian JobSearch, My Health Record, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and so on.

How to set up an IHI

You don’t need an IHI to get the vaccine, but you do require this number to access proof of vaccination.

To get an IHI, you will need to provide proof of identity such as your passport (with a valid Australian visa) or your Australian driver licence.

Visit the myGov website and select ‘services’ or ‘link your first service’, and select Individual Health Identifier (IHI) from the list. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

You might need to wait for a day or two for your identity to be verified, after which your IHI will be created and linked to your myGov account. Then, you will be able to view your immunisation history statement and access your COVID digital certificate.

If your vaccination records are inaccurate

On the day of your vaccine appointment, your vaccine provider takes down your personal information and adds a record of the vaccination to the online register. However, there have been cases where people have noticed one or both doses of the COVID vaccine missing from their immunisation history.

Certain vaccination hubs have reported issues with uploading vaccine details, creating backlogs and inaccuracies.

NSW Health has provided an online form for those seeking clarification of their vaccination record after visiting the following locations:

Sydney Olympic Park (Figtree Ave) – NSW Health Vaccination Centre

RPA Hospital – NSW Health Vaccination Centre

Bicentennial Park – NSW Health Vaccination Centre

Sydney Airport – NSW Health Vaccination Centre

Canterbury Hospital – NSW Health Vaccination Clinic

For any issues with vaccination records, you can call the NSW Health Vaccination Support Line on 1800 57 11 55.

If you want a physical copy of your vaccination record

If you are unable to access your COVID-19 digital certificate or immunisation history statement, you can ask your vaccination provider to print a copy of your immunisation history statement for you or call the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR) on 1800 653 809 to have this statement sent to you in the mail. It can take up to two weeks to arrive.

If you were vaccinated overseas

If you received one or both doses of TGA-approved COVID vaccines while overseas, you can register your vaccination on the Australian Vaccination Register (AIR). Your immunisations documents will need to be approved by a recognised vaccination provider in Australia to appear on your immunisation history statement.

Keep in mind that if you have received a COVID vaccine overseas that is not approved for use in Australia, such as Covaxin, it can’t be added to the AIR.

