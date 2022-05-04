Nicolette Boele, Bradfield Community Independent Candidate

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicolette Boele (pronounced “Buller”) is a Bradfield local, having lived in the electorate for 41 out of her 51 years. She went to kindy, school and university in Bradfield, and has worked in the area as well. Nicolette is passionate about the Bradfield community and its stunning natural environment.

Nicolette is a respected clean energy and responsible investment executive who has dedicated her career to action on climate change and helping businesses act with integrity to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes, as well as value for shareholders.

The daughter of migrant Dutch parents, Nicolette is a proud Australian citizen who believes strongly in the shared Australian values of fairness, caring and doing what is right, even when it’s difficult. She relinquished her Dutch citizenship in December 2021 before announcing her candidacy.

Nicolette is truly independent. She has never been a member of any political party, nor run for political office before.

So why has she taken on the gruelling task of running for election this year?

“Quite simply, it’s because I agree with the Prime Minister. The election this year is a crucial one for our country. All elections are important, but I sincerely believe this one will be a turning point. We can either carry on the way we are going – failing to deal with climate change, avoiding the opportunities we’ve been afforded to modernise the economy, ignoring the lack of accountability for poor and unjustified spending of hundreds of millions of dollars, and not coming to grips with the unrepresentative nature of our parliament and the behaviours it encourages – or we can change course.”

Nicolette believes there is an appetite for change in Bradfield, and that this electorate wants to send a message that the drift of the modern Liberal Party away from liberal values and toward culture‐war nonsense is not acceptable.

“I hear from people all the time that the status quo is not good enough. I don’t hear that they want radical change, but I do get told all the time that erstwhile Liberal voters no longer recognise their party, and that they want a return to traditional values, like respecting the free market, custodianship of the environment for our children, and respect for women”.

The Government have argued that a vote for independents is a vote for chaos and a “hung

parliament”.

“A “hung parliament” is just another way of saying that neither major party has outright control. Naturally, they don’t like that. Think of it rather as a “balanced parliament”. Our parliaments have been heading toward minority governments for at least the last 20 years. The prospect of a powerful crossbench, where I would sit, is not new or terrifying. We’ve had independents in all Australian parliaments since Federation and the world hasn’t ended. And I think the people of Bradfield want somebody who represents them, a modern Bradfield, a diverse, multicultural and highly educated electorate.”

What’s her message to the people of Bradfield?

“If you want to see change in our country’s direction, if you are not happy with what the major parties are proposing, then this is the election to be heard. Vote like your future depends on it”.

More information at www.nicoletteboele.com.au.

Rob Mills, Campaign Manager: 0459 953 33

READ ALSO: Coalition’s election promises: $3.5m windfall for temples and gurudwaras