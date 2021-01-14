fbpx
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Mann Travel charter flights to India

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
mann travellers at melb airport
Mann Travel's happy customers at Melbourne Airport.

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

One of the devastating effects of this global COVID-19 pandemic has been families and loved ones being separated from each other for long periods of time. People stranded in Australia have been trying to return home since last year, but with commercial flights not operating as usual, Mann Travel has taken the initiative to help Indians and those who need to urgently travel to India during this trying time.

“Since August 2020, the travel agency has successfully operated 16 successful charter flights and helped more than 4000 passengers reach India establishing great trust within the community and delivering promised results,” Ruchi Kwatra, operations manager at Mann Travel told Indian Link.

Mann Travel charter flights schedule for Jan and Feb

The agency is offering six charter flights over the next few weeks.

January

Two flights departing from Melbourne to Delhi on 15th and 29th

One flight departing from Sydney to Delhi on 21st

February

Two flights departing from Melbourne to Delhi on 11th and 25th

One flight departing from Perth to Delhi on 18th

Ms Kwatra revealed that they are “the only travel agency with the lowest airfare, starting from 1095 AUD”. The agency even has the highest baggage allowance of 40+7 kgs in economy class, and on all Mann Travel flights, hot meals are provided on board.

In addition, Mann Travel staff will be physically present at Melbourne airport to assist with any issues. They provide special services for customers such as assistance with forms, documents and communication (language support) at the airport. They also provide wheelchair support for elderly passengers and those with medical conditions.

So far, the travel agency has received overwhelmingly positive responses and feedback from their customers regarding their bookings and no-hassle service support.

Moreover, if customers cancel their bookings for any reason, Mann Travel will happily credit the air fare for future travels with them.

For more information about charter flights to India, destinations, and procedures, visit their website – manntravel.com.au or give them a call on their 24 hour support line – 1300 754 002.

Mann Travel, who just marked their 13th anniversary, is one of Australia’s largest Indian travel agencies. It serves more than 50,000 customers every year and has issued more than half a million tickets since beginning operations in 2007. It has international branches in New Zealand and London.

Additionally, Air India, Thai Airways, Malaysian Airlines, and Sri Lankan Airlines have continuously presented Mann Travel with the award for ‘Best-selling Travel Agent’.

Indian Link
Indian Link

