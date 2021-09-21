More than 20,000 Indian migrants received permanent visas in 2020-21

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Federal Government confirms they have delivered 160,0052 places against the proposed level of 160,000 places in their 2020-21 Migration Program, seeing an increase from 140,336 places in 2019-2020.

Much of the visa processing focused on onshore applicants, with more than 70 per cent of places in the Skill Stream and 64 per cent of Family places delivered to onshore applicants.

“Delivering a full program of 160,052 places meant drawing on the pool of onshore applicants due to global COVID-19 restrictions. This has been very successful given the difficult circumstances this year,” said Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke.

Regarding skilled visas, there has been emphasis on supporting Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, registered nurses registered 3,670 places in the Skill stream, higher than any other occupation.

“There will be ongoing flexibility within the migration program to respond to uncertain health, border and economic conditions arising from COVID-19,” Minister Hawke said. “The Government will continue to be flexible and adapt to changing circumstances in global migration.”

India was the second-highest source citizenship country of migrants, after China, at 21,791 places.

The 2021-2022 Migration Program is likely to continue this trajectory with visa categories that assist Australia’s economic recovery.

Of the 160,052 places of this year’s permanent Migration Program, 79,620 places were delivered in the Skill stream, 77,372 places in the Family stream, 54 places in the Special Eligibility stream and 3,006 places in the Child stream.

Partner visas made up the majority of the Family stream at 72,375 places. With closed borders, there has been much discussion around the separation of families, especially partners of Australian citizens and residents who have been waiting overseas for visa approval.

The pipeline at 30 June 2021 for the Partner category, the report notes, was 64,111 applications.

The Federal Government has announced that the Migration Program for the next year, recorded from 1 July to 30 June of each financial year, has planned for 160,000 places, including the flexibility to move places within the Skill stream to provide flexibility to support Australia’s response to managing COVID-19.

