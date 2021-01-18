fbpx
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Have you registered yet for National Backyard Cricket Day?

The inaugural event of its kind, the LBW Trust’s National Backyard Cricket Day on 31 Jan aims to fundraise for education in Australia, Asia and Africa.

Photo: supplied

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

If you played gully cricket as a child in India, you’re probably already into backyard cricket.

Well, here’s your chance to do a bit of good with your backyard games.

It’s National Backyard Cricket Day on 31 January.

The first of its kind, it is a day for all Australians to enjoy a game of cricket with friends and family in the backyard, or out in the street, in the park, or at the beach.

An initiative of Batting for Change, (the fundraising arm of the well-known charity The LBW Trust), the event is intended for all to have some fun, and to raise funds for supporting education projects in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tanzania, South Africa, Afghanistan and Indonesia, as well as libraries across regional Australia.

If you’re interested in participating:

  1. Go to nationalbackyardcricket.com
  2. Click REGISTER, enter your details & donate
  3. Play your game of backyard cricket

(While the official date is 31 Jan, games can be played throughout the month of January.)

beach cricket, an australian family tradition
Photo: supplied

Of course, there’s something in it for you, besides the fun you’re bound to have.

You also have the chance to win the Ultimate Backyard Cricket Pack including a Weber® Q (Q2000) Gas Barbecue, $200 Rebel Sport Voucher and $200 Woolworths Voucher plus 4 runners up prize packs each containing 1 x Nexba Drinks Pack (Case of Nexba Mixed Berry Kombucha (24 x 330ml bottles) & Softdrink) valued at $100 each and 1 x $100 Budgy Smuggler Voucher.

If you don’t want to hold a backyard cricket game you can also donate to National Backyard Cricket on our website. Or you can donate to one of our marquee games in Canberra, Hobart or the Riverina (check these out on the website).

It’s not too late to register your game so go to nationalbackyardcricket.com to register, donate, win and more!

READ ALSO: A Chetan Chauhan bat for charity… signed by the visiting Indian cricket team

Indian Link
Indian Link

