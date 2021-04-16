fbpx
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Australia

Has your life been touched by Hepatitis C?

If you are a migrant here in Australia and have ever been diagnosed with hepatitis C and have considered or undergone treatment, a La Trobe University researcher would like to talk to you.

The project aims to evaluate people’s experiences of hepatitis C, treatment and post-treatment life in this new age in which hepatitis C elimination seems possible.

Research participation involves an audio-recorded one-hour interview with a trained university researcher. All participants are reimbursed $50 for their time and contribution to the research.

Dr Adrian Farrugia of the University’s Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, told Indian Link, “We are currently working hard to include the perspectives of migrants including Indian-Australians in our research. This is partly because of elevated rates of hepatitis C and because contracting hepatitis C overseas offers a unique perspective not always included in research of this kind.”

He added, “The major outcomes from this study will be urgently needed new knowledge of impediments to treatment uptake and a publicly accessible website presenting personal experiences of the new treatments, issues to consider in decision-making about treatment, and tips and suggestions to enhance life on treatment and after.”

Importantly, the study has attained ethics approval from La Trobe University’s Human Research Ethics Committee (approval number: HEC20078).

If you think you or someone you know is eligible to be a participant in this study, please contact:

Dr Adrian Farrugia

Phone: 0492 150 050

Email: a.farrugia@latrobe.edu.au

