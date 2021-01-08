fbpx
Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Australia
Australia

Australia to halve international arrivals from next week

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: couriermail/Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Australia will temporarily reduce international arrivals by half, Scott Morrison announced.

- Advertisement -

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said that National Cabinet met today to discuss Australia’s COVID-19 response, the Australian COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and management of Australia’s borders in the context of the emergence of new variants.

The National Cabinet, which was established in response to the pandemic, was not due to meet again until February. However, state premiers and authorities called for an earlier meeting amid growing concerns over the UK strain of the virus.

Halving the cap on international arrivals means 4,000 fewer people will be allowed into the country each week.

Following are the international travel guidelines laid down by National Cabinet:

  • Returning Australians and other travellers to Australia must return a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure. Exemptions will only be applied in extenuating circumstances, such as seasonal workers where there is limited access to testing.
  • Air crew must take a COVID-19 test every 7 days or on arrival in Australia, continue to quarantine in dedicated quarantine facilities between international flights or for 14 days, and not reposition for an outgoing international flight unless they do so on a crew-only flight.
  • All passengers and air crew must wear masks on flights and in airports.
  • Airlines will continue to have appropriate infection prevention and control measures on board aircraft, including crew wearing personal protective equipment where appropriate.

International arrivals will now have a weekly cap of 1505 in NSW; in Western Australia it will be 512 and in Queensland, arrivals will be capped at 500, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Current international passenger caps in Victoria and South Australia and arrangements in the Northern Territory are considered manageable and will remain in place.

“The decision that we took to reduce the number of returned travellers to Australia was to ensure we could put our focus on the resources needed to do the testing and tracing,” he stated.

Source: Twitter

International arrivals will be affected by the change from next week. Moreover, arrangements on international passenger caps will be reviewed by National Cabinet in early February.

“There will be capacity for people to return to Australia, as there has been for many months,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the decision to cut international arrivals was neither “surprising or unreasonable” and national cabinet had to put “the national interest, and the health of Australia and Australians first”.

National Cabinet also agreed that the national standard for any worker involved in quarantine arrangements (transport, cleaners etc) will be to have daily COVID-19 tests, with jurisdictions to work towards meeting this standard as soon as possible.

As for domestic travel, all passengers, excluding children 12 and under or those with particular exemptions, and air crew must wear masks on flights and in airports.

Additionally, the Morrison government also brought forward the distribution of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in Australia to mid-to-late February.

Frontline workers such as health professionals, aged care workers, hotel quarantine staff, border enforcement, and residents of aged and disability care are described as among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

So far, there have been 28,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia and, 909 people have died. Currently, there are 41 people in hospital and more than 11.8 million tests have been undertaken in Australia.

READ ALSO: PM announces free COVID vaccine for all Australians

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIt’s a wrap: 4 delicious recipes to fuel your summer days
Next articleWomen take lead roles in India’s farmers’ protest
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Australia’s vaccine rollout will now start next month. Here’s what we’ll...

Indian Link - 0
  Australia's COVID vaccine rollout will now begin in mid- to late February. Vaccination will commence with workers dealing with international arrivals or quarantine facilities,...
opera house

Hang in there, Australia — we’re in great shape but we’re...

Indian Link - 0
  In the midst of the anxiety over the latest outbreaks in NSW and Victoria, it is easy to forget the wider context of Australia’s...
vanita gupta, indian american, biden team, assistant attorney general AG

Biden to name civil rights activist Vanita Gupta as Associate AG

Indian Link - 0
  President-elect Joe Biden is planning to name civil rights activist Vanita Gupta to be the associate attorney general, according to several media reports quoting...
women at protest

Women take lead roles in India’s farmers’ protest

Indian Link - 0
  As temperatures plummet, hundreds of thousands of men, women and children continue to spend bone-chilling days and nights in makeshift shelters across multiple protest sites encircling...

Australia to halve international arrivals from next week

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will temporarily reduce international arrivals by half, Scott Morrison announced. A statement from the Prime Minister's office said that National Cabinet met today to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020