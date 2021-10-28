fbpx
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Active Super partners with MultiConnexions to tap into Australian diversity

By Indian Link
Active Super. Source: Supplied
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Active Super is partnering with MultiConnexions Group, a multicultural marketing and advertising agency, to broaden its appeal and increase engagement with Australians from different backgrounds.

Active Super, a leader in responsible investment, is keen to reflect the diversity of the Australian population in its marketing strategy, recognising that a one-size-fits-all marketing and communications strategy is not the best way to communicate with the Australian population given its strong multicultural composition.

The partnership is the latest plank in Active Super’s strategy to attract new members and drive future growth following its rebranding from Local Government Super in May 2021.

Chantal Walker, Active Super’s Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, said there was tremendous potential to reach Australians who otherwise would not be engaged with their superannuation.

“We value diversity, equity and inclusion and seek to embed these principles in all aspects of our business,” Ms Walker said.

“Research shows that 25 percent of the Australian population speaks a language other than English, and 50 percent of the population is born overseas and has at least one parent born overseas.

“Regrettably, many marketers ignore these segments, but through our partnership with MultiConnexions, Active Super is taking action to address this gap in the market.

“I am very passionate about micro-segmentation. By adding ethnicity as an overlay to any segmentation be it life stage, age or values based, we create a wonderfully rich, multi-layered understanding of members and their financial

needs. We then use this data to engage potential members for acquisition as well as for the retention of existing members as we gain a deeper understanding of what makes them tick beyond just their age.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Sheba and her team in the past to create very successful local area marketing campaigns by targeting various multicultural audiences, and I wanted to bring this experience and opportunity to the world of superannuation.”

Sheba Nandkeolyar, Founder and CEO of MultiConnexions Group, said: “MultiConnexions is proud to help Active Super expand its offering and services to reach Australia’s multicultural audiences. Like Active Super, we share the sentiment that from a diversity, equity, and inclusion perspective, it is important for such communities in Australia to be heard by brands.

“In this climate where growth is key to a successful business, multicultural Australians are often overlooked by traditional English-speaking marketing and advertising. We look forward to working with Active Super to connect with these communities to ensure that their voices are heard and needs recognised.”

READ ALSO: Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded Indian product range

Jalebi three ways
Indian Link

