Design our Diwali greeting card: Art competition announcement!

Two categories, multiple prizes and a feature in our Diwali special edition. Get colouring!

mandala
It’s back again: Indian Link‘s annual Diwali art competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design which you colour in and send to us.

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

  • TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.
  • WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.
  • The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2022.
  • Last date for submission is 3 Oct 2022.

Curious about what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries in last year’s Diwali art competition, from 7-year-old Vedankita Kuhaluri and 8-year-old Aadhya Agarwal (8) here.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:
Indian Link
GPO Box 108
Sydney 2001.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9290 1855, or email editor@indianlink.com.au.

GPS artist Pravin Xeona: finding shapes and designs in Melbourne's streets
Indian Link
Indian Link

