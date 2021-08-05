Vishnu idol made of black stone found in Bangladesh

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An idol of Vishnu weighing about 12 kg has been recovered from the Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla in Bangladesh.

The black stone idol is about 23 inches high and 9.5 inches wide.

Ataur Rahman, former regional director of Chattogram divisional archaeology department, said, “The statue is very valuable. It is possibly more than 1,000 years old. It should be immediately handed over to the Mainamati Museum for proper preservation.”

Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi police station, told IANS, “We recovered the statue from the house of Abu Yusuf, a teacher in Boro Goali village in Daudkandi.”

Yusuf found the statue over a month ago while digging soil form a pond, but didn’t inform the authorities, perhaps unaware of the age of the sculpture.

Lord Vishnu, the Preserver, is one-third of the Hindu Trinity, the other two being Brahma the Creator and Shiva the Destroyer.

In modern-day Bangladesh, Hinduism is the second largest religious affiliation .

IANS

