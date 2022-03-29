fbpx
ArtsStage

Sydney’s Kalashree Dance presents a joint arangetram of eight

The Kalashree dancers displayed elegance and synchronisation together, and yet each one stood out for their own unique quality.

By Kalyani Wakhare
0
Kalashree Dance Academy's eight graduands (Source: Supplied)
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

It was an eventful journey for Kalashree Dance Academy’s 2022 performers. Bharatanatyam dancers Monica, Karuna, Laxmi, Shravani, Sriya, Sudhikshaa and sisters Janhavi and Siddhi were quite the team, displaying elegance and synchronisation together and yet each one standing out for their own unique quality. Together, they were their Dance Academy’s most recent graduands, at their arangetram (debut) performance held at UNSW’s Science Theatre.

Exhilaration and emotions flowed freely as the eight dancers took to the stage, displaying their talent with exuberance and energy. Completing the arangetram performance flawlessly was extremely rewarding for the girls and their Guru Dhanashree Karandikar. A joint arangetram is rare, but not unheard of in contemporary times.

The Kalashree girls looked every bit the confident and disciplined Bharatanatyam dancers, right from their entry on stage for the Ganesh Vandana. The atmosphere was electrified with powerful vocals of the accomplished Carnatic singer Mathuvanthi Paheerathan, daughter of Padma Bhushan Late Sri Paalghaat Mani Iyer.

The opening piece, Alarippu, symbolising the blossoming of a dancer’s body, displayed the girls’ impeccable grace and superb co-ordination. Alarippu was presented in Raagam Nattai, Tisra Jati and Roopaka Taalam. The dancers’ ease and their smiling faces left the audience with a taste of what was to follow.

kalashree arangetram 2022 monica and shriya
Monica (left) and Shriya

Next up was Jatiswaram performed in Raagam Mukhari and taal Aditaalam. This was a pure dance item that focused on intricate movements and the complexity of Bharatanatyam. Each performer was able to showcase their individual strengths, be it the graceful jumps, fast movements and spins or seamless transitions. It was a delight to watch the confident dancers moving swiftly and adeptly into constantly changing formations.

The third act Varnam, presented in Raagam Ananda Bhairavi and taal Aditaalam, was the longest piece with captivating and challenging choreography. It demanded the perfect synchronisation of the ‘bhava’ (expression) and ‘tala’ (rhythm). It was certainly an endurance-testing piece for the girls, but they delivered a superb performance with ‘natya’ and expressions on point. They were grouped in pairs and portrayed the ‘nayika’ in love, whose lover is Lord Krishna himself. The dancers flawlessly expressed the ‘nayika’s’ longing for her lover and her descriptions of him to her ‘sakhis’ (friends). Guru Dhanashree Karandikar expertly arranged her students in many formations that depicted Lord Krishna’s signature peacock feather.

kalashree 2022 arangetram shravani and sudhiksaa
Shravani (left seated) and Sudhikshaa

The musicians’ contribution to the whole repertoire was flawless and captivating. On the Mrudungam, Sivakumar Sethupathi’s spirited accompaniment was indeed remarkable, enhancing the beauty of the performances. Of special mention was the highly talented, eminent violinist V Suresh Babu who had flown all the way from India to lend his expert support to the Kalashree program.

The pace, perfection and energy of the dancers with spell binding combination of vocals and instrumental left the audience awe struck.

kalashree 2022 arangetram Lakshmi and karuna
Lakshmi (left) and Karuna

Featured in the second half of the program was the Padam. A ‘padam’ is a purely ‘abhinaya’ piece with accompanying music which highlights the nuanced grace of a dancer. There were four distinct padams that the dancers performed in pairs and got to display their individual strengths and different ‘rasas’ (flavours of artform). It was delightful to watch Bhartanatyam being performed to a wide range of music from bhajan to Marathi film music. The tribute to Lord Shri Ram by dancers Karuna and Shriya, performed to Lataji’s memorable bhajan “Shri Ramchandra krupalu bhaj mann” included some stunning poses of the graceful Lord Ram, pulled off with much elegance. This was followed by two beautifully choreographed Marathi songs themed around ‘Shrungaara rasa’ or the expression of love, performed gorgeously by Monica and Shravani with nuanced delicate expressions. The sisters Janhavi and Siddhi danced gracefully to upbeat choreography on a popular Marathi song, showcasing the romantic bond between two lovers. The final padam depicted devotion, a mantra that tunes into the powers of Lord Shiva. This was performed by Sudhikshaa and Lakshmi who displayed complex postures requiring concentration and balance. The live vocals and music arrangements (keyboard, harmonium and table) were equal contributors to the success of the Padams.

kalashree 2022 arangetram janhavi and siddhi
Janhavi (left) and Siddhi

The final piece, the Thillana or crescendo of a Bharatanatyam performance depicting an expression of happiness, was delivered to perfection by the ensemble. Thillana was presented in Raagam Natabhairavi and Aditaalam.

In the finale, a gratitude-filled Mangalam, the dancers auspiciously called for blessings.

It was indeed a joyous conclusion to a sparkling, well synchronised and unique arangetram performance of eight dancers sharing the stage, without ever failing to captivate the audiences. Huge credit to Kalashree Dance Academy, the Guru, the families, the musicians and the entire team that worked backstage to pull off a remarkable event.

READ ALSO: Shubha Alavandi: An arangetram dripping with bhakti

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMegan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta: 2022 Oscars
Next articleBYJU’s becomes first Indian firm to sponsor FIFA World Cup
Kalyani Wakhare
An architect by training and a fashion blog writer by passion, I equally love my day job of being a mum. I am a shopaholic, bargain hunter and trend spotter. The next best thing to shopping for me is styling or writing and reading all about fashion!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

byjus fifa

BYJU’s becomes first Indian firm to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Indian Link - 0
  Indian football fans can look forward to seeing a familiar brand name on their screens as they watch the FIFA World Cup later this...

Sydney’s Kalashree Dance presents a joint arangetram of eight

Kalyani Wakhare - 0
  It was an eventful journey for Kalashree Dance Academy’s 2022 performers. Bharatanatyam dancers Monica, Karuna, Laxmi, Shravani, Sriya, Sudhikshaa and sisters Janhavi and Siddhi...
rapper megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta: 2022 Oscars

Indian Link - 0
  The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, saw some great fashion moments from Hollywood's biggest stars. Megan Thee Stallion immediately caught our attention, as...
Vishwaroopa Darisanam

NFT of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last unreleased song to be auctioned

Indian Link - 0
  Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's last unreleased song will be auctioned on April 9 as a Non Fungible Token (NFT) on the entertainment platform Diginoor. This...
india women's cricket team

Women’s World Cup: India crash out with devastating last ball loss

Indian Link - 0
  India were knocked out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup this weekend after losing to South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020