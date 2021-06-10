fbpx
Sunday, June 13, 2021
HomeArtsStage
ArtsStage

REVIEW: Come From Away (Sydney’s Capitol Theatre)

The post-COVID sense of community we desperately want, and need, to feel.

Manan Luthra
By Manan Luthra
0
Come from Away poster
Come from Away poster. Source: Manan Luthra

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Stories arising from the September 11 terrorist attacks are not hard to find. Tales of personal loss, public grief, and diplomatic declarations of war have permeated the screen and stage for the past 20 years. But what about the people aboard the other planes in the air that day? What happened to them, and what can we learn from their experiences?

Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and playing at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, shares the accounts of these individuals. Forced to land in the sparsely populated coastal city of Gander, Newfoundland, their ability to overcome adversity, find comfort in one another, and come together as a community is a heart-warming depiction of the open-mindedness we need in our own time.

Delightful mood of the cast members
Delightful mood of the cast members. Source: Manan Luthra

It is believed that the right relationships can bring out the best in people, and Come From Away proves this on multiple levels. The 12-person cast spend most of the 100-minute-long musical oscillating between two key demographics: the passengers and airline crew grounded in Gander for god knows how long, and the townsfolk of the city tasked with feeding, housing, and caring for them.

Though it may sound difficult to follow each group’s narratives, the crisp direction of Christopher Ashley, smooth choreography of Kelly Devine, and impressive accent work courtesy Dialect Coach Joel Goldes allow the ensemble to seamlessly transition between the two throughout the performance. Smart and sly costume design, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them changes in accents, and suave musical staging make for a dazzling visual feast that the cast exploits to tell the musical’s story brilliantly. It’s hard not to share in the joy of their celebrations when the demographics come together, best seen in musical numbers Blankets and Bedding, Screech In, and Finale.

Actors on stage performing
Actors on stage performing. Source: Manan Luthra

Fortunately, this focus on ensemble does not sacrifice the cast’s focus on individual characters. Whether it’s a Middle Eastern passenger’s struggle with racial and religious segregation, the blossoming romance between overworked British businessman Nick (Phillip Lowe) and Texas divorcee Diane (Angela Kennedy), or the animal welfare-focused journey of Gander local Bonnie (Kellie Rode), Come From Away beautifully weaves these delicate singular transformations into its short run time.

One might have wished to have heard more frequently from Hannah (Sharriese Hamilton), desperate mother of a missing firefighter – her subplot was not as regularly visited as those of others. Of particular note nonetheless is the scene-stealing performance of Kolby Kindle as weary African-American Bob – a true highlight of the show.

Kolby Kindle as weary African-American Bob
Kolby Kindle as weary African-American Bob. Source: Manan Luthra

Of final note is the music, courtesy Musical Supervisor Ian Eisendrath. After a potentially overpowered opening number, the 8-member orchestra– featuring mandolins, Irish flutes, fiddles and even a bodhrán – work wonderfully with the cast to develop a mutually beneficial relationship. After Welcome to the Rock, neither entity overpowers the other, in turn allowing them to bring out the best in each other and push the performance’s musical aspect to its limit. The extended closing number gives the audience the time to appreciate their unique contribution, deserving (and on opening night, earning) nothing less than deafening applause.

A fun musical number to end off the show
A fun musical number to end off the show. Source: Manan Luthra

Ultimately, Come From Away presents its audience with a depiction of ourselves. Now more than ever, our lived experiences of physical, racial, or sexuality-based isolation have made us apprehensive of each other and the world around us. But, if we can overlook these barriers, open our minds, and persevere through our collective hardship together, the benefit is a kind, strengthened, and revitalised community. With enough cod and Irish whiskey to go around.

READ ALSO: Theatre review: Nautanki Theatre’s ‘Çurry Kings of Parramatta’

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRegional Victoria- Places to visit & fun things to do
Next articleNSW proposes plan to bring international students back
Manan Luthra
Manan Luthra
Writer, cricket fan, gin and tonic enthusiast. Emerging journalist passionate about art, sport, and education

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

child wearing mask

209 Australian kids stranded in India, with special legal rights we...

Indian Link - 0
  The latest Senate estimates hearings revealed there were more than 200 Australian children stuck in India without their parents, up from 173 last month. Department of Foreign...
Lord Buddha- Nirvanam

The ultimate goal of meditation is Nirvana

Noel G De Souza - 0
  Most people associate the idea of Nirvana with Gautama Buddha. And that is rightly so, because he made Nirvana (or Nibanna, as he termed...
Zoomed tomato soup with croutons

Tomato soup/shorba recipe to keep you warm this winter

Dhanya Samuel - 0
  The spices and aroma in this tomato soup take you straight back to the India of your childhood We all need a warm hug now...
Auntyji-aliens and barfi

Ask Auntyji: Prayers or service- what’s useful?

Auntyji - 0
Dear Auntyji Last week I was having meatballs and spaghetti for lunch while sitting in the garden with Kaali Billi and Sher Raja (my pet...
international studnets australian universities

NSW proposes plan to bring international students back

Indian Link - 0
  A NSW Government plan announced today could see international students coming back to the state. For beleaguered international students, who have been paying full fees...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020