A queer retelling of classic Cinderella

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There’s nothing we love more than a good fairy tale. But what if we tell you, you can witness the magic of these age-old compelling tales through a diverse and inclusive lens?

Bali Padda, a Sydney-based actor, producer and theatre director, presents… (drum roll) – Sunderella – a queer Bollywood adaptation of the classic Cinderella.

Set in 18th century British India, Sunderella is a touching love story of two young men.

It revolves around Sundar, a pious man living with his evil stepmother and two self-absorbed half-sisters. But a celestial force changes Sundar’s fate and the rest, as we know, is history!

“The message at the heart of Sunderella is about how love perseveres,” Padda tells Indian Link. “Love is what binds us as human beings, no matter what culture, religion or social class, and all it takes is acceptance of all forms of love.”

For queer, by queer

Bali Padda’s star in Sydney’s theatre scene is steadily rising.

Early last year he made his professional directorial debut with National Theatre of Parramatta’s acclaimed Guards at the Taj.

Before this we saw him on multiple stage shows and on TV (Rake, Home & Away, Legally Brown, Top of the Lake: China Girl). He made his theatre debut at 24 with the prestigious Young Vic Theatre and also performed at the Royal Festival Hall of London. This despite the fact that he was encouraged towards a more traditional career path like IT. (Bali was born in Australia unlike his three older siblings. His family migrated from Amritsar in the early 1980s, when his dad Giani Santokh Singh Padda, a Granthi of repute, was approached to service the growing Sikh community in Sydney as Granthi).

Padda comes to Sunderella in its second iteration.

In 2017, it had dazzled a Sydney Mardi Gras audience. Six years later, it is now back at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre for WorldPride Arts.

“Sunderella was initially a fun passion project with some friends. We had had some success with previous projects, but this one really took off,” Padda reveals.

The show is produced by Trikone Australia – a non-profit for LGBTIQ+ members of South Asian descent living in Australia.

“The show, like others with Trikone Australia, are community shows – we don’t have professional actors being paid professional fees, so we need to rehearse outside of business hours and on weekends, and make space for personal and professional commitments.”

This time, the production has received a grant from Create NSW and Sydney WorldPride.

“We are so grateful,” he continues. “The grant allows us to bring on more resources for the show in terms of set design, costumes, lighting design and technical support. The grant is a small amount in relation to an $80,000+ budget, but it makes a difference to have that support and faith from a key organisation.”

Against all odds

As a diversity advocate, Padda doesn’t shy from talking about the challenges faced by the South Asian queer community.

“Our community is vibrant and made up of people from many different walks of life. One of the biggest challenges the community faces, is family acceptance. The fear of ‘log kya kahenge’ holds the entire South Asian community back, queer or otherwise,” he rues.

South Asians continue to struggle against racial discrimination and bias in queer communities in the West.

“Organisations like Trikone Australia do invaluable work for queer South Asians in Australia, and I am proud to have worked with them over the past 10 years across many artistic projects to have a platform for self-expression.”

Interestingly, Australia legalised same-sex marriage the same year Sunderella went on the floors in 2017. Does that mean the country is becoming more queer-friendly, we ask.

“I think it’s important to understand that because one legal right was awarded (through such hard work and traumatic circumstances), that the work to continue building equality doesn’t end. There is still so much stigma and barriers to overcome,” he quips.

Sunderella 2.0

Some of the cast are new and some have joined the show again since the debut season in 2017.

“We have the amazing Zeenat Parveen, an exquisite Bollywood drag performer and co-producer and choreographer, playing The Goddess. Nickin Alexander recently finished his drama training at NIDA and is playing The Prince. Model and influencer Kashif Harrison will be playing Manav, the Royal Advisor to The Prince. Adish Jain will make his acting debut in the role of Sundar. And Shabnam Tavakol who is a professional South Asian Australian performing artist, will be playing The Stepmother.”

A total of 17 performers make up the production, written by Kunal Mirchandani.

As for what is next for Padda, he is currently juggling some creative producing for Griffin Theatre Company’s production of Sex Magick, another Queer South Asian play.

“I’m having some great conversations with various theatre companies about future directing opportunities. I feel like it’s time to hang up my acting hat and focus on directing and producing, but let’s see. Whenever I say I’m quitting acting and finding other pursuits, something always pops up! I call it Chekhov’s Law,” Padda pulls a mic-drop.

Sunderella, 1-4 March (Details at sydneyworldpride.com)

READ ALSO: Emilia at Arts Centre Melbourne: Celebrating diverse women’s voices