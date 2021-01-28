WATCH: When Shehnai asks Violin to go to Khandala

Reading Time: < 1 minute
See what happens when India’s shehnai and Italy’s violin collaborate to produce a cover of Ae Kya Bolti tu, a song originally sung by Aamir Khan and Alka Yagnik for the movie Ghulam (1998).
Shehnai Guy (Ankit Patel) and Lauren Charlotte performed the fun duet while socially distancing but their performances convey the cheekiness of the song even without any audible lyrics.
The pair have also collaborated to perform more Bollywood songs like Baazigar O Baazigar and Chura Ke Dil Mera, among others.
