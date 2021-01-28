fbpx
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home Arts Music
ArtsMusic

WATCH: When Shehnai asks Violin to go to Khandala

By Indian Link
0
Sheikh Hasina thanks India for 2 million vaccine doses.

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

See what happens when India’s shehnai and Italy’s violin collaborate to produce a cover of Ae Kya Bolti tu, a song originally sung by Aamir Khan and Alka Yagnik for the movie Ghulam (1998).

- Advertisement -

Shehnai Guy (Ankit Patel) and Lauren Charlotte performed the fun duet while socially distancing but their performances convey the cheekiness of the song even without any audible lyrics.

The pair have also collaborated to perform more Bollywood songs like Baazigar O Baazigar and Chura Ke Dil Mera, among others.

WATCH ALSO: Lilly Singh as Sima Taparia in “Indian Matchbreaking”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVaccine diplomacy: India helps its neighbours in ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

WATCH: When Shehnai asks Violin to go to Khandala

Indian Link - 0
  See what happens when India's shehnai and Italy's violin collaborate to produce a cover of Ae Kya Bolti tu, a song originally sung by...
Sheikh Hasina thanks India for 2 million vaccine doses

Vaccine diplomacy: India helps its neighbours in ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative

Indian Link - 0
  In what is being called 'vaccine diplomacy' India has pledged to help seven of its neighbours in the fight against COVID-19. The gift, a...
pregnant woman vaccine

Pregnant? What are your thoughts on the COVID vaccine?

Rhea L Nath - 0
  As if expecting a baby during a global pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, many expectant mothers are now faced with a dilemma ahead of the...
wagah border ceremony

WATCH: Attari-Wagah Border Ceremony on India’s 72nd Republic Day

Indian Link - 0
  It's always a sight to behold - watching the daily military practice between Indian and Pakistani forces at the Attari-Wagah border, made special on...
President Joe Biden

Huge relief for spouses of H1B workers in the US

Indian Link - 0
  "Withdrawn". A single word on a thick bureaucratic file on the seventh day of the Biden administration delivered a huge win for spouses of...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020