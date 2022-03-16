fbpx
Hatke Holi songs (2022)

By Indian Link
holi songs playlist 2022
(Source: Canva)
Every Holi playlist on the internet is bound to include classic festive hits like Rang Barse and Balam Pichkari. This Holi, presenters at Indian Link Radio have compiled a list of zara hatke (a little different) songs to play this weekend.

These songs might be lesser-known but are equally beautiful and fun to dance to! Check them out:

1. AE GORI by Kailash Kher (Delhii Heights)

 

2. HOLIKA by Kailash Kher (Bubble Gum)

 

3. AAO RE AAO KHELO HOLI by Sapan Chakraborty (Balika Badhu)

READ ALSO: The ultimate Holi songs playlist (2021)

4. HOLI KHELEIN by Shreya Ghoshal and Anmol Malik (Begum Jaan)

5. HOLI BIRAJ MA by Jubin Nautiyal (Genius)

READ ALSO: My first Holi: Non-Indians share their (colourful) stories

