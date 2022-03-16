Hatke Holi songs (2022)

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Every Holi playlist on the internet is bound to include classic festive hits like Rang Barse and Balam Pichkari. This Holi, presenters at Indian Link Radio have compiled a list of zara hatke (a little different) songs to play this weekend.

These songs might be lesser-known but are equally beautiful and fun to dance to! Check them out:

1. AE GORI by Kailash Kher (Delhii Heights)

2. HOLIKA by Kailash Kher (Bubble Gum)

3. AAO RE AAO KHELO HOLI by Sapan Chakraborty (Balika Badhu)

4. HOLI KHELEIN by Shreya Ghoshal and Anmol Malik (Begum Jaan)

5. HOLI BIRAJ MA by Jubin Nautiyal (Genius)

