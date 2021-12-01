fbpx
Favourite Udit Narayan songs, on his 66th birthday

By Indian Link
Bollywood singing veteran Udit Narayan. Source: Twitter
Bollywood singing veteran Udit Narayan. Source: Twitter
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Udit Narayan is remembered as one of the most prominent voices from the ’90s era of Bollywood. Even today, his voice retains a fresh and crisp quality about it.

Be it SRK, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, or anyone else, his voice suited almost every star.

On 5 July this year, the singing veteran marked 41 remarkable years in the Indian film and music industry.

To celebrate, faithful Udit Narayan fans made the hashtag #UditNarayanDay a top trend on Twitter that day.

If you are an avid Udit Narayan follower, you probably haven’t seen him interacting much with the press, giving interviews or speaking in public. Be grateful for social media, because these days, we see Uditji very active on his social handles thanking his followers and singing for fans across the globe.

His simplicity and euphonious singing still stir the soul.

On the occasion of Udit Narayan’s 66th birthday today, Indian Link Radio’s Ekta Sharma has curated a list of his most loved Hindi songs in a special playlist. Put on your headphones and sing along!

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)

Papa Kehte hain Bada Naam Karega (QSQT)

Ae Ajnabi (Dil Se)

Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra)

Jaadu Teri Nazar (Darr)

Na Jaane Mere Dil Ko Kya (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Remembering Jagjit Singh, the King of Ghazals

Previous articleREVIEW: Maanaadu
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

