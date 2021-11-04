Diwali party playlist 2021 – Indian Link Radio

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today, we celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Since good has finally defeated evil, party toh banti hai! With the house filled with lovely diyas, beautiful dresses, and mouth-watering sweets, Diwali parties must be happening all over town tonight with Bollywood beats on blast. Whether you’re hosting a Diwali party or attending one, a good playlist is always appreciated by all.

Here are a few songs for your playlist that will set the tone this evening with their masti waale lyrics and mood-setting peppy beats.

Diwali party playlist 2021

1. Abhi to pary shuru hui hai (Khoobsurat)

2. London Thumakda (Queen)

3. Sakhiyan (Bell Bottom)

4. Ghungroo (WAR)

5. Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

6. Bole Chudiyan (K3G)

7. Param Sundari (MIMI)

8. Sweety Tera Drama (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

