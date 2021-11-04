fbpx
Friday, November 5, 2021
ArtsMusic

Diwali party playlist 2021 – Indian Link Radio

By Indian Link
0
Indian Link Radio Diwali party playlist

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Today, we celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Since good has finally defeated evil, party toh banti hai! With the house filled with lovely diyas, beautiful dresses, and mouth-watering sweets, Diwali parties must be happening all over town tonight with Bollywood beats on blast. Whether you’re hosting a Diwali party or attending one, a good playlist is always appreciated by all.

Here are a few songs for your playlist that will set the tone this evening with their masti waale lyrics and mood-setting peppy beats.

Diwali party playlist 2021  

1. Abhi to pary shuru hui hai (Khoobsurat)

2. London Thumakda (Queen)

3. Sakhiyan (Bell Bottom)

4. Ghungroo (WAR)

5. Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

6. Bole Chudiyan (K3G)

7. Param Sundari (MIMI)

8. Sweety Tera Drama (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

READ ALSO:  Top 10 party songs for your New Years Eve bash

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCelebrating Halloween and the multicultural spirit
Next articleWATCH: Smriti Mandhana on her WBBL experience
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gauri Torgalkar: An Australian floral tribute to Diwali

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  In a wonderfully different exhibition of Australian native flowers that opened this week, Sydney-based artist Gauri Torgalkar weaves in a familiar Indian theme, Diwali. Or...
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana on her WBBL experience

Indian Link - 0
  Superstar Indian player Smriti Mandhana who has been playing for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL|07 sits down for a chat with Indian Link's Pawan...
Indian Link Radio Diwali party playlist

Diwali party playlist 2021 – Indian Link Radio

Indian Link - 0
  Today, we celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Since good has finally defeated evil, party toh banti hai! With the house filled with lovely...

Celebrating Halloween and the multicultural spirit

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Lockdown in Australia ended just in time for the holiday season, and honestly after being cooped up in your home for months, it's fair...
vickram vijaykumar

Indian teenager, 15, missing from western Sydney

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are appealing for assistance from the public to find a teenager missing from Sydney’s west. Vickram Vijaykumar was last seen at 6:30 PM...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020