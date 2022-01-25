fbpx
6 recent Indian patriotic songs

By Indian Link
Parmanu
Parmanu film poster. (Source: Twitter)
On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, institutions and celebrations are likely to replay songs like Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam to bring out our patriotism. Though they are great and powerful compilations, most patriotic song playlists might seem a bit outdated i.e. songs made after 2015 rarely get their time in the spotlight.

Here, Indian Link Radio’s Ekta Sharma presents 6 of the latest patriotic songs (released since 2016) to replay this year!

 

1. Desh Mere from Bhuj The Pride Of India (2021)

 

2. Challa Main Lad Jana from URI The Surgical Strike (2019)

 

3. Teri Mitti from Kesari (2019)

 

4. Ae Watan from Raazi (2018)

5. Kasumbi from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

 

6. Tu Bhoola Jise from Airlift (2016)

 

