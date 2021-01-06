fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Arts Music
ArtsMusic

5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
a r rahman
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Perhaps one of India’s most celebrated musicians and composers, A R Rahman has made an unforgettable mark in the music landscape.

- Advertisement -

The Padma Bhushan awardee has also won six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and seventeen Filmfare Awards South – apart from creating an impressive repertoire of hits that appeal to all generations.

On A R Rahman’s 54th birthday, Indian Link Radio‘s RJ Ekta counts down some of his best tracks. Happy listening!

  1. “Maa Tujhe Salaam” from Vande Mataram (1997)

This song should come as no surprise, as it’s one of the most popular and loved songs to be composed, and performed, by A R Rahman. Did you know that it remains Sony Music India’s largest-selling non-film album to date?

2. “Roja Janeman” from Roja (1992)

The soundtrack of Roja marked A R Rahman’s debut as a film composer. It was hugely successful, and even won him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director as a debutant.

3. “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

This song made A R Rahman a household name around the world, winning favourable reviews from international critics. It also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award in 2008.

4. “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” from Swades (2004)

Composed by A R Rahman and written by none other than Javed Akhtar, Swades‘ soundtrack received universal critical acclaim. This heartwrenching number is possibly one of the best known songs from the film.

5. “Luka Chuppi” from Rang De Basanti (2008)

Composed by A R Rahman and brought to life by the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, this song continues to evoke strong emotions no matter how many times you’ve heard it. Did you know that it was one of two Rang De Basanti songs (the other being “Khalbali”) to be considered for an Academy Award?

READ ALSO: Remembering Saroj Khan: check out her Top 5 dance performances

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

a r rahman

5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman

Indian Link - 0
  Perhaps one of India's most celebrated musicians and composers, A R Rahman has made an unforgettable mark in the music landscape. The Padma Bhushan awardee...
Rakshitha Mallepally indian international student killed, organ donation saves nine lives.

Indian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Her very name speaks volumes for her last act in this world. Following a horrific accident on the night of 31 Dec 2020, Rakshitha Mallepally's...
MELB indian DANCE

Vic Govt announces $50,000 for Hindu celebrations

Indian Link - 0
  The Victorian Government has today announced $200,000 for multicultural festivals and celebrations. $50,000 of this amount is set aside for Hindu celebrations, events and festivals. Acting...
wentworthville street view

12 Wentworthville venues identified as possible COVID exposure sites

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Health has released a new list of venues in western Sydney that have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 venues in Wentworthville. If...
Director of IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy Professor Suresh Chandra Srivastava.

La Trobe Director appointed at IIT Kanpur

Indian Link - 0
  The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has appointed esteemed expert in electrical engineering, Professor Suresh Chandra...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020