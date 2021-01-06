5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Perhaps one of India’s most celebrated musicians and composers, A R Rahman has made an unforgettable mark in the music landscape.

The Padma Bhushan awardee has also won six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and seventeen Filmfare Awards South – apart from creating an impressive repertoire of hits that appeal to all generations.

On A R Rahman’s 54th birthday, Indian Link Radio‘s RJ Ekta counts down some of his best tracks. Happy listening!

“Maa Tujhe Salaam” from Vande Mataram (1997)

This song should come as no surprise, as it’s one of the most popular and loved songs to be composed, and performed, by A R Rahman. Did you know that it remains Sony Music India’s largest-selling non-film album to date?

2. “Roja Janeman” from Roja (1992)

The soundtrack of Roja marked A R Rahman’s debut as a film composer. It was hugely successful, and even won him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director as a debutant.

3. “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

This song made A R Rahman a household name around the world, winning favourable reviews from international critics. It also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award in 2008.

4. “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” from Swades (2004)

Composed by A R Rahman and written by none other than Javed Akhtar, Swades‘ soundtrack received universal critical acclaim. This heartwrenching number is possibly one of the best known songs from the film.

5. “Luka Chuppi” from Rang De Basanti (2008)

Composed by A R Rahman and brought to life by the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, this song continues to evoke strong emotions no matter how many times you’ve heard it. Did you know that it was one of two Rang De Basanti songs (the other being “Khalbali”) to be considered for an Academy Award?

