Diwali art competition: Design our 2023 Diwali greeting card!

It’s back again: Indian Link’s annual Diwali art competition for kids!

Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across Australia. The mandate – a mandala design which you colour in and send to us.

Use the design below as a template to colour in or paint a mandala. Photocopy it if you need to. Click here to save the image.

Design INDIAN LINK’S Diwali card AND WIN PRIZES!

TWO categories: Kids up to 7 years, and Kids 8-12 years.

WIN book vouchers valued at $75 and $50 in both categories.

The winning entry will be designed into Indian Link’s Diwali cards for the year 2023.

Last date for submission is 13 Oct 2023.

Curious about what we’re looking for? Check out the winning entries in last year’s Diwali art competition from 6-year-old Aria Bansal and 9-year-old Chinmay Vanarse here.

Send in your work, along with your name, age, address, and your parents’ mobile phone number, to:

Indian Link

GPO Box 108

Sydney 2001.

For more details, ring the Indian Link office on 02 9290 1855, or email editor@indianlink.com.au.