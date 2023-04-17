Diljit Dosanjh & Ali Sethi pave the way for South Asians at Coachella

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani singer Ali Sethi made history and brought South Asia on the map of Coachella –a US-based mega music festival– this year.

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella as he enthralled audiences on the Sahara stage, belting out hits such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade.

American DJ Diplo, who was present at the festival as an audience member, shared a video of him grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s performance. His post read, “First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella, and y’all really thought I would miss it? @diljitdosanjh”

Dosanjh’s sartorial choice for the concert grabbed eyeballs equally as he looked dashing in traditional Punjabi attire—a black kurta, Tamba (wraparound), with a black turban. His yellow gloves and sunglasses added a contemporary twist to his full ‘Desi’ swag.

On 16 April, Ali Sethi, who is famous for his Coke Studio Pakistan song called Pasoori, became the first Pakistani singer to perform at Coachella’s Gobi stage. Sethi performed on stage along with Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari.

Besides Dosanjh, Sethi, and Raja Kumari, there were other South-Asian and South-Asian origin performers such as UK-based Jay Paul, Bangladeshi American Jay Wolf, and Bangladeshi-British Joy Crookes.

Last year, Indian-origin musician Raveena Aurora became the first Indian woman to perform at Coachella.

Indian Film celebrities, including actor Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, rapper Badshah, and Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, couldn’t contain the excitement and lauded Dosanjh’s latest feat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been Diljit’s co-star in Udta Punjab, shared a story on her Instagram profile calling him “The OG” and Indian rapper Badshah also shared an Instagram story and wrote “History” on it.

Indian Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is directing Diljit Dosanjh’s next film called Chamkila, took to Instagram to share:

Other netizens too weren’t far behind:

Reva Bhatt, who also worked backstage at the festival, posted on her social media account and wrote, “…. I was on the Bhangra team in high school all 4 years and grew up in a predominantly Asian community where not only did we have a Bhangra team, but we also had a Raas team! Growing up in Cali + going to college in Socal – Coachella was always the cool place go see our favorite artists. Years later, to be able to not only witness our community be able to do so authentically ourselves but also to have multiple talented friends perform. To be able to style a headliner. To see @raveena_aurora and @diljitdosanjh represent Punjabi identity in their own unique ways. To see @alisethiofficial represent Pakistan. @jaiwolfx continues to represent Bangladesh. My heart is so so full.”

This is MASSIVE yk and that’s how you represent the culture. Diljit Dosanjh putting us “South Asians” on the Coachella map! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oBzi54WP5o — Hihi Gadid • (@bigbrownenergy) April 16, 2023

Punjabis making it to Coachella lesgooo Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi👏🏻

Thora jeya music nu dede o Punjabi touch — Ariha Fatimah Arain (@arihafatimah) April 17, 2023

It’s Ramadan so I couldn’t have made it anyway but you better believe if it wasn’t I’d be watching Ali Sethi and Diljit Dosanjh at COACHELLA?!? Yas. — Shahniza Ahmed (@sacreativeto) April 16, 2023

In its 30th year, Coachella 2023, takes place across two weekends, beginning on 14 April and the first weekend concluded on 16 April. The headliners included the South Korean band Black Pink, Becky G, and Jackson Wang.

The next instalment will take place from 21 April to 23 April 2023.

