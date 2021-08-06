fbpx
Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeArtsBooks
ArtsBooks

‘Tagore’s books were way ahead of their time’

On Tagore's 77th death anniversary today, RADHA CHAKRAVARTY talks about being inspired by the writer's works she has translated

By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

On Tagore’s death anniversary today, Radha Chakravarty, who’s translated eight works of the Nobel Laureate from Bengali to English, says he was always an important part of her family.

Chakravarty had no formal training in Bengali. Her father had a transferable job which took her to different parts of India apart from West Bengal.

“But Tagore always remained an influence at our home, no matter where we were. My grandfather used to read his stories to me, that is how I started knowing about him,” says Chakravarty, a professor of Comparative Literature and Translation Studies in Delhi’s Ambedkar University.

For her, it was Kabuliwalah that drew her closer to the writer, along with his choice of simple language and clarity in thought and approach. But what really made Tagore a part of her life was the emancipation of women in the 19th century that reflected in his writing.

“His characters – be it Binodini of Chokher Baali or Labanya of Sesher Kobita, all had a distinct identity who tried to break societal norms and stood up for their freedom of expression, they had a question in their mind, they were rebels in their own way,” she adds.

READ ALSO: 3 ‘killer’ books to read this weekend

Radha Chakravarty.IndianLink
Radha Chakravarty

Chakravarty, who was simultaneously doing research work on many other Indian literary figures during her tenure at Delhi University where she was teaching English literature, was approached by an upcoming publishing house to do a translation. Her first translation was Chokher Bali.

She says, “The book was far ahead of its time. The characters challenged the convention and family bounds. This further inspired me to take up more of his works.”

Talking about translation, Chakravarty says that before taking up literary work, a lot needs to be kept in mind. “The time period of a book matters lot. The book talks about a scenario which existed in 19th or 20th century but the translated work will be read by 21st century readers. Therefore, the language has to be simple and has to connect to contemporary readers.”

READ ALSO: A tribute to the food of Kolkata by Mohona Kanjilal

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to explain lockdowns to your kids
Next article#MissionJab: Pawan Luthra on ABC Radio
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

#MissionJab: Pawan Luthra on ABC Radio

Indian Link - 0
  This morning, Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra was invited on ABC Radio to introduce our new vaccination campaign #MissionJAB! Pawan revealed to ABC Radio the...

‘Tagore’s books were way ahead of their time’

Indian Link - 0
Although it was Kabuliwalah that drew her closer to Tagore, it was his words about the emancipation of women in the 19th century that really resonated with Radha.
parenting talking to child

How to explain lockdowns to your kids

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  As we step into our seventh week of lockdown in Sydney (and a snap lockdown recently announced in Melbourne) there is no doubt the...
Melbourne’s Shwetambar Jain Temple- first stone laying ceremony

New Jain temple for Melbourne

Mridusmita Haloi - 0
  The foundation stone laying ceremony or ‘Shilanyas’ for the first Jain Derasar (temple) in Melbourne was performed in the early hours of Wednesday 4...

NSW kirpan ban: new policy announced for schools

Indian Link - 0
  After consulting with community organisations, the NSW Government has announced a new policy on Sikh students carrying kirpans to school. The state had temporarily banned...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020