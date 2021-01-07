fbpx
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Arts Books
ArtsBooks

India’s 71-Year Test: a coffee table book

Ritam Mitra
By Ritam Mitra
0
Book cover of India's 71-year test. Source: booktopia

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

For a sport with as storied a history as cricket, books on its past are unsurprisingly a dime a dozen. Given its origins, the game has always been blessed with extensive, often romanticised writings from some of the most eloquent doyens of the English language.

- Advertisement -

But long-established tradition has its foibles, and in the world of cricket publishing, the biggest of these is inaccessibility, with only the most ardent of cricket supporters likely to casually pick up a book traversing the game’s history.

India’s 71-Year Test, recently launched by former Indian all-rounder and current national team coach Ravi Shastri at the Sydney Cricket Ground, subverts the genre; it tells the history of Indian cricket in Australia primarily through an expansive collection of over 200 photos, many of which were rescued from the USA as part of the Holman Collection.

Taking the reader through a chronological, tour-by-tour journey of the history of the Indian cricket team in Australia, India’s 71-Year Test is perhaps one of the most visually stunning books ever in its category. Contrary to the usual modus operandi of cricket history books, where photos typically occupy a small section of dedicated glossy pages in the center of the book, India’s 71-Year Test is scattered with photos on each of its beautifully designed and large double-page spreads.

r kaushik, india's 71-year test
(Left to right) The author of India’s 71-Year Test, R Kaushik, Harsha Bhogle, and, Phil Bonser Managing Director of Churchill Press. Image: Supplied

READ ALSO: Long-lost cricket archive brought back to life

This accessibility is one of the main reasons author R Kaushik expects the book to be successful in India. “In the last few years, the reading culture in India has mushroomed exponentially, and there is far greater literature on Indian cricket than used to be, say, even a decade back”, he says. “I am sure people will especially love the fabulous black and white pictures of legends from the past, though only time will actually tell how it is received here at home”.

The journey begins with a foreword by Shastri, who opens by saying, “Of all countries I’ve toured, Australia has easily been the best”. Shastri cites the quality of cricket, the facilities, the weather, the culture and the love of the game amongst the reasons he found tours of Australia both enjoyable and challenging. He comments also on the rarity of success in Australia: “As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect,” he writes.

It’s no wonder that Shastri has committed to provide copies of the book to every member of the Indian squad currently touring Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar (1985). Source: Holman Collection, Bradman Museum

Shastri’s foreword echoes both the theme and conclusion of the book, and indeed its genesis: that India’s achievement of winning its first-ever Test series on Australian soil on its 2018/19 tour was as big an achievement as any other in the nation’s sporting history, and deserved to be chronicled.

The main body of the book breaks into four sections: Initiation, covering India’s 1947/48 and 1967/68 tours, Progress, spanning 1977/78 to 1991/92, Confluence, covering 1996/97 to 2014/15, and Glory, describing the successful 2018/19 tour. It is in the earlier tours however, that the Holman Collection of photos truly shines.

Describing his favourite photos within the Holman Collection photo archive, former Cricket Australia chairman and Test player Wally Edwards (who funded the collection) says “I enjoyed all the photos of the old players, like Lala Amarnath. I can remember all these old players as a kid listening to the radio broadcasts, through to the early 1970s. [The photos] make you recap on your early life, seeing photos of people you knew only through radio”.

B S Chandrasekhar (1978). Source: Holman Collection, Bradman Museum

Some of the photo highlights in the book – and there are many – include the Australian and Indian teams with their heads bowed in respect during a two-minute silence for the passing of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948; BS Chandrasekhar being chaired off the field by teammates after his 12-wicket haul in 1977/78, handing India its first ever win on Australian soil; and a young Australian fan patting an ice-cold Bishan Bedi on the back after India defeated Australia by an innings for the first time on Australian soil, in the very next match after Chandrasekhar’s heroics.

Sir Donald Bradman once mused, “The game of cricket existed long before I was born. It will be played centuries after my demise”. If that is to prove correct, authors and publishers alike must continue targeting newer, wider audiences and do away with the “too niche” category into which many cricket books inevitably fall. India’s 71-Year Test does exactly that.

India’s 71-Year Test is available through various online retailers, including the Bradman Museum’s online store, and will be available in bookstores throughout Australia from mid-January.

READ ALSO: Steve Waugh’s India: where cricket gives hope and happiness

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLong-lost cricket archive brought back to life
Ritam Mitra
Ritam Mitra
Ritam recently discovered that after years of repeatedly losing his off stump, it's more advisable for him to write about cricket than to play it. Ritam was the 2014 Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

India’s 71-Year Test: a coffee table book

Ritam Mitra - 0
  For a sport with as storied a history as cricket, books on its past are unsurprisingly a dime a dozen. Given its origins, the...
Fairfax archive cricket photographs, kapil dev

Long-lost cricket archive brought back to life

Ritam Mitra - 0
  When former Test opener and chairman of Cricket Australia, Wally Edwards, was made aware of a long-lost archive of 38,000 Fairfax cricket photographs ready...

Tabla VCE: Sankeert Kapatkar drums up perfect score

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Sankeert Kapatkar has received a perfect score in VCE Music, playing the traditional Indian instrument tabla. “I was not expecting to get a perfect store...
a r rahman

5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman

Indian Link - 0
  Perhaps one of India's most celebrated musicians and composers, A R Rahman has made an unforgettable mark in the music landscape. The Padma Bhushan awardee...
Rakshitha Mallepally indian international student killed, organ donation saves nine lives.

Indian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Her very name speaks volumes for her last act in this world. Following a horrific accident on the night of 31 Dec 2020, Rakshitha Mallepally's...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020