fbpx
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home Arts Books
ArtsBooks

Cross Your Heart, Take My Name by Novoneel Chakraborty: A review

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Author Novoneel Chakraborty and his new book 'Cross Your Heart, Take My Name'.

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Cross Your Heart, Take My Name is a rare Indian book to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari meet by chance at an airport lounge. Six months later they find themselves consumed by the proverbial once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. Bored with their mundane daily routine, their adventurous streak makes them decide, one day, to escape the present and begin a new reality somewhere far, far away.

But, the day they are supposed to meet and escape, Yahvi is a no-show. Mysteriously, she vanishes altogether.

Days later, as a grieving Garv stumbles upon her Instagram profile, which he didn’t know existed, he is shocked to realise that every post of hers is probably a clue to the truth behind her disappearance. Except, the more he unearths the meandering truth, the more he learns about a certain side of Yahvi which changes the way he saw her. And the way he understood love.

Cross Your Heart, Take My Name (Penguin) is a beguiling tale about urban loneliness, fickle relationships and our need for companionship as depicted by the twisted journey of two individuals, caught up in their own emotional plight, blurring the lines between crime and sin.

READ ALSO: 4 Indian female poets you need to read

Novoneel Chakraborty is the author of 14 bestselling thrillers and a short story collection titled Cheaters. His novel, Forget Me Not, Stranger, debuted as the No. 1 bestseller across India. While All Yours, Stranger ranked in the top five thriller novels on Amazon India, the only one to feature amid other international bestsellers, his novel Black Suits You was in the top five thrillers category on Amazon for 15 weeks.

His immensely popular thriller series, The Stranger Trilogy, has been translated into six Indian languages and has been adapted into a popular web series, titled Hello Mini on MX Player produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Movies.

His erotic thriller Black Suits You has been adapted into the blockbuster Bollywood hit Bekaaboo, while his digital novella, Red Suits You is also being adapted into a web series by Alt Balaji.

IANS

READ ALSO: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on ‘The Last Queen’ and women empowerment

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian farmers continue protest for seventh day as diaspora joins in
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

Books

My Encounter With Terrorists That Night: 26-11 Taj attack hero writes

Indian Link - 0
  On the night of the 26/11 terrorist attacks on Mumbai, Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy (MARCOS) entered the Taj, one of the places...
Read more
Books

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on ‘The Last Queen’ and women empowerment

Indian Link - 0
  Reading about the Kohinoor diamond and how it was taken by the British from Maharaja Dalip Singh and given to Queen Victoria, writer Chitra...
Read more
Books

4 Indian female poets you need to read

Indian Link - 0
As more and more female poets publish their works as collections and anthologies, modern Indian literature is enriched with diverse voices and expressions of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Cross Your Heart, Take My Name by Novoneel Chakraborty: A review

Indian Link - 0
  Cross Your Heart, Take My Name is a rare Indian book to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram. Garv Roy Gill and...
farmer protest india

Indian farmers continue protest for seventh day as diaspora joins in

Rhea Nath - 0
  As protests against three controversial agriculture laws gain momentum in India, many questions have been raised about the impact of these reforms. There’s growing...
Hardik Pandya of India bats during the third ODI cricket match between Australia and India at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Aus V Ind ODI series 2020: Pandya the shining light in...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Even as India avoided a series whitewash by claiming the third ODI in Canberra, both teams already had one eye to the upcoming T20I...
AIBTF

Australia India Business Trade Foundation set up to push Indo Aus...

Pawan Luthra - 0
ASIC has said there is an opportunity to launch 334 Indian organisations in Australia, claimed Rahul Jethi, founding member of the newly launched Australia...
trainer Julius Sandhu

Melbourne Cup 2020: Indian trainer makes $500,000 win

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  2020 will go down as a memorable year for Cranbourne horse trainer Julius Sandhu, and not only because of COVID. This year, he scored his...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020