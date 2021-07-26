fbpx
Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeArtsBooks
ArtsBooks

Book Review: The Snow Line by Tessa McWatt

An impactful read about four strangers at a wedding.

By Rhea L Nath
0
snow line book

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

At its core, Tessa McWatt’s The Snow Line is a book about belonging. It conveys a message that many migrants to Australia will understand – carrying feelings of longing and displacement even as they try to carve their place in a new landscape.

The Snow Line begins with four strangers who arrive to Pathankot, Punjab for a wedding. Each has their own link to India and their own expectations of what lies ahead. In terms of narrative, the wedding is secondary, and the true story lies in these four individuals, a motley crew brought together by chance.

Jackson, the oldest of them all at 86 years old, views his India trip through a nostalgic lens. He once lived in the country for decades with his wife Amelia and has returned one last time to scatter her ashes.

Reema is the bride’s childhood friend, a woman now in her mid-20’s who has lived outside India for so long that she searches for her Indianness in every experience she can muster.

Yosh is a yoga instructor from Vancouver. Outside India, he is successful and content but as he steps back onto Indian soil, he finds himself still negotiating with his Dalit roots.

And finally there is Monica, the bride’s cousin from Toronto, a “New World Indian” almost too enthusiastic in her endeavours to discover the land her family comes from.

It is nearly 90 pages into The Snow Line that the plot really begins: after the extravagant wedding, Jackson resolves to go north to scatter his wife’s ashes, and he joins Reema, Monica, and Yosh up to the mountains.

Tessa McWatt, a professor of creative writing, is masterful in her prose. Her writing style is evocative without going overboard, and she finds a way to add context and history without sounding like a guidebook to India. This is a novel that can appeal to Indian and non-Indian readers without alienating either party entirely.

In fact, McWatt’s own mixed heritage (Chinese, Indian, Scottish, African, Portuguese, Arawak and French) only adds legitimacy to the book’s exploration of belonging. After all, these are questions many in the diaspora would have encountered: how many times must you have visited India to reclaim your Indianness? What if you’ve never travelled back to the country of your ancestors? Is there a formula to determine how Indian you are anymore? In this regard, many readers might find Londoner Reema to be the most relatable character of all.

For those who are not spiritually inclined, the mystical appeal of the mountain experience could appear over the top. Caught between the lines here is a respect for a higher power in its various forms: love, God, and even music. It brings with it a certain heaviness that requires several sittings to complete the novel.

Still, like most good literature, The Snow Line is likely to appeal differently across demographics as there’s something in each character for every type of reader.

Without giving too much away, it is a meaningful story about all the things that make us unique, and all the things that make us decidedly different.

READ ALSO: 3 ‘killer’ books to read this weekend

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIFFM 2021: Our 10 picks from this year’s program
Next articleOlympics tennis: Sania-Ankita knocked out in the first round
Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Sydney. In 2020, she was nominated for Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

bhavani devi

Olympics: Fencer Bhavani Devi reaches second round with easy win

Indian Link - 0
  CA Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in fencing, added another feather to her cap as she reached the...
Sania Mirza

Olympics tennis: Sania-Ankita knocked out in the first round

Indian Link - 0
  The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina have been knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles event at the...
snow line book

Book Review: The Snow Line by Tessa McWatt

Rhea L Nath - 0
  At its core, Tessa McWatt’s The Snow Line is a book about belonging. It conveys a message that many migrants to Australia will understand...
iifm 2021

IFFM 2021: Our 10 picks from this year’s program

Virat Nehru - 0
  Year after year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne endeavours to bring the very best films made by the Indian diaspora from across the...
Families being reunited in Canada under the new program initiative

Indians to benefit from Canada’s family reunification program

Indian Link - 0
  A record number of 40,000 immigrant families will be allowed to sponsor their parents and grandparents to bring them to Canada in 2021. This means...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020