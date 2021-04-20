fbpx
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
HomeArtsBooks
ArtsBooks

Book Review: ‘Check-in Checkout’ by Keran Pantth Joshi

Nidhi Joshi
By Nidhi Joshi
0
checkin checkout book

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Most of us have fond memories of our travels, but what if your dream holiday turned into your worst nightmare? A new horror book Check-in Checkout…and the horrors within by Keran Pantth Joshi, delves into the spooky workings of a haunted hotel, and may just make you feel relieved that there is no international travel on the horizon any time soon.

The first part of the novel consists of nine short stories centred around guests staying at the fictional Hotel Villagio in Tasmania. Each story is unique and presents the reader with a different type of horror sub-genre; from urban legends and revenge spirits to more modern-day terrors such as psychological and digital harassment as well as stalking.

The second part of the book tells the story of Hotel Villagio’s history so the reader can delve into the reasons why it is haunted. The two parts of the novel tie together nicely and provide the reader with enough closure and context.

Author Keran Pantth Joshi runs her own hotel in Launceston with her husband and used it as inspiration for this novel. Luckily, her hotel is far from being haunted and has never had any horror situations unfold within its walls. Pantth Joshi left her corporate job in 2017 and moved from Melbourne to Tasmania to become an entrepreneur. She wrote the novel (her second, after debut novel Beyond Forever… In Love in 2014) during a particularly slow period for her business during Covid- 19 lockdowns. In her spare time, she wanted to use her time creatively and felt there was a gap in the South Asian literature market for thriller and horror stories.

Pantth Joshi’s writing is easy to read, and the colourful, wide ranging characters weaved throughout the stories leave the reader wanting to know more. What makes the novel unique is its sporadic cultural references, making the stories relatable to the South Asian diaspora, and providing much needed representation in the literary world.

While the format of short stories makes it difficult to build up the suspense, there is a general sense of foreboding throughout the whole book, and it is a great option for those who love all things horror and want to consume content in bite sized pieces.

READ ALSO: Meet 7 yr old published author, Aahana Chakraborty

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChallenging toxicity: An open letter to my fellow men
Next articleWATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts
Nidhi Joshi
Nidhi Joshi
Freelance writer with a passion for travel, food, culture, motherhood and lifestyle journalism.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

A still from the Bhima Jewellery ad

WATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts

Indian Link - 0
  Indian advertisements are famously known for capitalising on sentiments and pulling at heartstrings. Be it is Big Bazaar's ad about a Muslim doctor not...
checkin checkout book

Book Review: ‘Check-in Checkout’ by Keran Pantth Joshi

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  Most of us have fond memories of our travels, but what if your dream holiday turned into your worst nightmare? A new horror book...
understanding consent

Challenging toxicity: An open letter to my fellow men

Khushaal Vyas - 0
  Brittany Higgins and Dhanya Mani shared with the nation their experiences of sexual assault and abuse, sparking a movement demanding change to the way...
marion st and wigram st in harris park, sydney

Vishal Jood faces court for alleged ‘hate crimes’ in Harris Park

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian national appeared in court on Saturday 17 April after being arrested over a series of alleged gang attacks at Harris Park in...
woman holding covishield

American export controls risk Indian vaccine production

Indian Link - 0
  Production lines in India, making at least 160 million doses of COVID vaccine a month, will come to a halt in the coming weeks...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020