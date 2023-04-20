Abode of Light (Manzil-e-Noor) by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The illuminating book Abode of Light (Manzil-e-Noor) by world-renowned Spiritual Master and internationally recognised best-selling author Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj was launched in February by the Hon’ble Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. Thousands of spiritual seekers from India and abroad attended the event at New Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium. The work Abode of Light (Manzil-e-Noor) is the English translation of ninety-six verses penned in Urdu by the great poet-saint, Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj, in praise of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj and his teachings. This was published to commemorate the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj and won the Urdu Academy Award for poetry. “It gives me immense joy to release this book, Abode of Light, which shares Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj’s message, so everyone can find the Light within leading to peace, happiness, divine love and unity,” Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj said. “The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought Light into the lives of many, turning them to being spiritually uplifted. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was indeed an Abode of Light.”

Quoting a few verses from the book, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj expounded that Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj’s divine love and Light illuminated millions and showed them the path of God-realization. “Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj wanted us to truly recognize ourselves and lead a life of Oneness with God. He gave the profound message of gender equality and honest living, which we must imbibe in our lives. It is my prayer that the grace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj be with each of us, and this book brings light into the lives of everyone worldwide,” he said. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj for the “commendable work” saying that the “book touches the core of one’s sensibilities.” “I consider it as a deep privilege to now having become a part of this book’s journey, which underlines the universal applicability of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message. The book containing 96 verses is inspired by the eternal and divine message of peace, oneness, sewa and coexistence preached by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj. The Urdu language verses are translated in English with transliteration in Devnagari and Roman scripts making it easy for all to read and understand. He added, “Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj has done a tremendous work in translating this book and has succeeded in bringing the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj to a larger audience. The sagacity, wisdom and humility of poet-saint Sant Darshan Singh Ji Maharaj’s work has been honored by Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj.”

The event culminated on a beautiful note as Sant Rajinder Singh Ji came among the audience members and signed many copies of the book. Sant Rajinder Singh Ji is the head of non-profit organisation, Science of Spirituality and is internationally recognized for teaching meditation to millions, through meditation seminars, books, DVDs, audiobooks, articles, appearances on TV, radio, and Internet broadcasts and social media. His books include Detox the Mind, Meditation as Medication for the Soul, and Inner and Outer Peace through Meditation. For more information on Sat Rajinder Singh ji Maharaj’s Abode of Light (Manzil-e-Noor) see

