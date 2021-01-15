Reading Time: 2 minutes
A celebrated lyricist and the recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry, Javed Akhtar’s name is synonymous with soul-wrenching, evocative writing.
His award-winning lyrics, too, are in some of the most popular Bollywood films of all time, including Border (1997), Lagaan (2001), and most recently, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).
We’ve rounded up some of his best poems to commemorate his 76th birthday. Happy reading!
- “Yeh Jaane Kaisa Raaz Hai”
2. “Dil Aakhir Tu Kyun Rota Hai”
3. “Apne Hone Par Mujhko Yaqeen Aa Gaya”
READ ALSO: 5 best songs by the talented A R Rahman
4. “Zinda ho tum!”
Do you have any favourite poems by Javed Akhtar? Let us know in the comments!
READ ALSO: Javed Akhtar: Deeply honoured to receive Richard Dawkins Award 2020