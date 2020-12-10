fbpx
Friday, December 11, 2020
Home Arts
Arts

Art using natural materials: An exhibition by preschool kids

Nikeeta Bhatia
By Nikeeta Bhatia
0

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Turmeric, beetroot, coffee, saffron, rice, blueberries, lentils. At first glance, these items seem as though they would be expected on a weekend shopping list. Instead, these natural ingredients have all been used in beautiful artworks created by preschool kids.

- Advertisement -

The kids’ artworks were exhibited at a virtual art exhibition organised by the Cuddlez Child Care & Long-care Centre in Quakers Hill, Sydney.

The paintings depicted familiar objects such as houses, flowers, animals, trees and personal experiences such as family trips. Some were influenced by current issues in Australia such as bushfires and COVID. Tanisha’s painting reminded its audience to ‘Keep Social Distancing’.

Little Aarav’s artwork was inspired by Indigenous artist Albert Namatjira. While Namatjira’s untitled work used watercolour to depict the vast Australian landscape, Aarav used sustainable materials such as sand, tree bark, and leaves.

Nandan Mukhraiya, supervisor at Cuddlez Child Care who initiated this program in 2016, said, “The idea of using natural material came from my grandmother, who used to do painting and create other artwork using all-natural materials.”

The children’s body of work not only exceed a display of artistic talent, but also provide the opportunity to learn. Mukhraiya aims to teach the children about the importance of sustainable practice while exploring their creativity. “The aim is to teach the spirit of innovation, to create something new and to look at nature with a deep insight,” she writes. “We need to encourage children to take care of the environment and show them how we all can play a vital role to save our earth and future.”

Natural materials such as onion and garlic peels, bark, dry leaves, lentils, and flowers, turned white canvas’ into beautiful artistic creations.

The children also made their own paint. The paint base was made using a combination of cornflour, natural glue, and warm water. Colour was added by introducing different spices and juices to the paint base. For example, to make red the children added saffron, for yellow they added turmeric powder, for pink they added beetroot powder, and for purple they used cherry juice.

Mukhraiya also hopes that by using readily available Indian ingredients such as spices and lentils, children will be able to connect their home life to their school life. It gives them the opportunity to see what materials they can find in their home and use them creatively, as well as allowing them another way to connect with their culture.

The kids’ art exhibition was recently displayed in the Blacktown Art Gallery as part of the Blacktown Council Artwork Program. Shauryya’s (aged 5) A Burnt Tree, Diyan’s (aged 3) A Flower, and Tanisha’s (aged 4) Keep Social Distancing, were all awarded best artwork prizes.

READ ALSO: Diwali Art Contest 2020 Winners

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAISRF will fund six new projects, one on COVID-19
Next articleNepal reveals revised height of Mt Everest
Nikeeta Bhatia
Nikeeta Bhatia

Related Articles

Arts

Re-sanctifying the Swastika

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Choreographer Raghav Handa’s latest production Cult of The Titans comes with a content warning. The work contains images of the swastika. … Patrons (have) the...
Read more
Arts

Diwali Art Contest 2020 Winners

Indian Link - 0
  Eight-year-old Aarav Panicker of Rouse Hill NSW has won this year’s Indian Link Diwali Art Contest for kids, in the 8-12 Years category. Akshara Srinivasan,...
Read more
Arts

2000 people in 14 countries see Melb play online

Preeti Jabbal - 0
Recently, Forty-five amateur artists pulled off a theatrical coup of sorts with Bouquet, a 9-play act held virtually. Even as COVID-caused lockdown persisted, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Poster the furnace

The Indian links in new Aussie film ‘The Furnace’

Vish Chilumkurti - 0
  With temperatures expected to soar beyond forty degree Celsius this summer, it is quite apt that the only Australian feature film to make it...

Walmart to export $10Bn India-made goods each year by 2027

Indian Link - 0
  Walmart on Thursday announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. In a statement, Walmart...
gynaecologist vector image

Pap smear: everything you need to know

Indian Link - 0
  Despite being the second most common cancer in women between the age group of 15 and 44 years of age, the awareness towards cervical...
herbal tea kadha

Consuming too much ‘kadha’ may have side effects

Indian Link - 0
  During the pandemic, a popular preventative measure against cough and sniffles have been homemade concoctions. Also called kadha, Indian mums everywhere swear by these good...
bira 91 india

India’s Bira 91 scores big at European Beer Challenge 2020

Indian Link - 0
  Indian beer brand Bira 91 has won five medals across categories at the European Beer Challenge 2020. The Bira 91 Indian Pale, an ode to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020