Anti-Indian attack: Finding safety, support and strength

A recent incident in Parramatta, where an Indian-Australian man was verbally abused and assaulted near the shopping precinct, has unsettled many across Sydney’s multicultural communities. While police investigations continue, the episode has reopened an important conversation: How do we look after ourselves and each other when confronted with racially motivated violence?

Rather than framing this moment as “us versus them,” it is more useful, and ultimately more healing, to consider how communities can respond with calm, clarity and connection.

Understanding the moment, without internalising it

When distressing events occur, it’s natural to feel shaken or uncertain. But one quiet truth needs stating: an incident like the one in Parramatta says far more about the other person’s state of mind than about the cultural identity of the person targeted.

Your cultural background is something to be proud of.

That pride does not need to be loud or defensive. It can simply be the quiet confidence of knowing who you are and where you come from; something that no momentary hostility can take away. Parramatta Anti-Indian attack

Prioritise your safety above all

If you ever find yourself in a situation that feels uncomfortable or aggressive, your first responsibility is to protect your physical and mental safety. The recommendation is simple and universal:

Move away from the situation if you can.

Seek out a public or secure space.

If needed, ask bystanders for help.

Walking away is not weakness; it’s wisdom. Your wellbeing comes first.

Choose whether to respond

Not every unpleasant comment needs to be confronted. For some people, saying “That’s not okay” or “Please don’t speak to me like that” can feel empowering. For others, silence and distance feel safer. Both responses are valid.

If you do choose to speak up, the goal is not argument, it’s clarity. A simple, steady statement can assert your boundaries without escalating tension.

Reach out afterwards

Incidents like the racist attack in Parramatta can leave lingering unease, even for those who weren’t directly involved. Talking to a friend, family member, mentor or colleague can help soften the emotional impact. Connecting with someone you trust can help you restore equilibrium.

For many Indian-Australians, staying connected to culture is also a powerful source of grounding. Whether that’s cooking a meal from home, listening to familiar music, or speaking in your mother tongue, these small acts strengthen identity in gentle, meaningful ways.

If something serious happens, report it

While most interactions in multicultural cities like Sydney are positive, occasionally situations may require formal reporting. In such cases:

Note down what you remember

If safe, save any evidence

Contact authorities or community support services

Reporting is not about fuelling division. It’s about ensuring safety and upholding the shared values of respect and harmony that Australia encourages in its diverse communities.

A moment to reflect — not retreat

The recent attack, while distressing, has also revealed something quietly reassuring: the widespread concern expressed across communities. People of varied backgrounds have spoken up, not to divide, but to reinforce the belief that everyone deserves to feel safe.

For the Indian-Australian community, this moment is an opportunity to:

Continue contributing openly to Australia’s social and cultural life

Support each other through difficult moments

Strengthen bonds with other communities

This is not a story of fear, it is a reminder of the resilience that comes from shared cultural identity, and the support that exists around us. Parramatta Anti-Indian attack

Finding strength in who we are

Australia remains a country shaped by countless cultures, including the Indian community’s vibrant presence. While isolated incidents may challenge our sense of ease, they do not define our place here.

