Wednesday, November 11, 2020
All your Diwali needs, at Woollies

Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country.

Diwali occupies an unparalleled place in the hearts of Indian-origin people, and on this auspicious occasion, Woolworths has embraced the importance of the role food plays during this festival. It is now offering tailored products for the South Asian community, available in over 200 stores nationally and also online.

The range of products at Woollies includes snacks, spices, rice, atta flour and other cooking ingredients to help create flavourful special dishes during the festive period. These specially sourced products not only offer popular food items but also provide great convenience to the South Asian community in Australia to help them prepare for the Diwali celebrations.

Popular snacks such as Parle G biscuits and Parle rusk, as well as much loved Chings Noodles, are also available, providing the opportunity to easily enjoy these little treats for Diwali.

Accompanied by popular beverages such as Red Label tea, Bru coffee, Kushi juices and MTR Badam drink cans, Woolworths has customers’ meal, snack and gifting needs covered this Diwali.

Special prices are offered on key household ingredients such as Daawat Basmati rice, Aashirvaad Whole Wheat Atta Flour, Amul Ghee, Katoomba Ginger & Garlic and Dhara Sunflower Oil, used in everyday cooking.

Woolworths General Manager for Grocery Food Ewan Shearer said, “We understand Diwali is an important time for family gathering, celebration and feasting. Our teams have been working hard to expand our South Asian product range and ensure customers have all the ingredients and products they need to celebrate.”

He added, “We have the right variety of local and international products offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities. On behalf of Woolworths, I would like to wish the entire community a very happy Diwali.”

For more information on Woolworths stores that stock the Diwali range, visit www.woolworths.com.au/diwali.

The Diwali product range varies from store to store and the Diwali Sale is available at Woollies from now until Tuesday 17th November 2020, unless sold out earlier.

READ ALSO: Healthy Diwali recipes: Guilt-free eats to try out

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

